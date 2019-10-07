BELMONT, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina say a pastor accused of sex crimes involving a 14-year-old has been arrested.

News outlets report 24-year-old Nicholas Adam Martin was taken into custody Sunday. Gaston County police said in a news release that he’s an associate pastor at North Belmont Church of God in Belmont.

Martin has been charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a minor, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of felonious indecent exposure to a minor. The incidents reportedly took place between October 2018 and September 2019.

Martin is being held in the Gaston County jail on a $1 million bond. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.