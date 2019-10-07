Protesters shouted down acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan Monday morning, forcing him to cancel a speech he was trying to give at an immigration conference at Georgetown University Law Center.

The annual conference is sponsored by the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank, and regularly draws major figures from the immigration policy world, without incident.

But Mr. McAleenan’s appearance touched nerves, with activists standing, holding signs, chanting and drowning out his attempts to speak.

Organizers tried to strike a deal, saying the protesters could stand and hold their signs, but needed to be silent. The activists started chanting over Mr. McAleenan again, and he left the stage.

“OK, thank you, have a good day,” he said.

Some in the audience cheered as he left.

Homeland Security later released the acting secretary’s speech he planned to give, in which he recounted the steps the department has taken to cut into the record surge of illegal immigrant families at the border earlier this year.

