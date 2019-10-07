COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State officials say more than 40,000 Ohio voter registrations scheduled to be purged in September remained active because voters took the required actions or qualified for exemptions.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office says 40,672 registrations originally slated to be purged Sept. 6 remained active, up from nearly 8,500 that avoided a January purge.

The office attributes that increase to its work with community organizations to help reach voters at risk of having their registrations purged as well as to exemptions the Republican official ordered Ohio’s county boards of elections to follow.

LaRose began compiling a list last summer of voters to be warned their registrations would be purged.

Ohio’s purging process includes comparing registrations to U.S. Postal Service data that tracks people who’ve changed addresses and removing Ohioans who haven’t voted for six years.

