The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Monday an appeal from Amazon.com, requiring them to pay their warehouse employees as they go through anti-theft security screenings following their shifts.

Supreme Court justices turned away Amazon and their contractor, Integrity Staffing Solutions, on the first day of their new term.

A group of Amazon workers filed a lawsuit in 2010 against the shipping giant and their staffing company for what they describe as mandatory “post-9/11 type of airport security” screenings to combat theft by employees.

The workers sued, claiming these 25-minute post-shift screenings should be paid. Amazon argued the workers’ claims were “grossly inaccurate,” according to Reuters.

The case dismissal comes after a 2014 ruling by the Supreme Court, which decided companies do not have to compensate employees for mandatory security checks — amending the Fair Labor Standards Act.

After Kentucky federal court consolidated the plaintiff’s case with similar ones, a judge used the 2014 Supreme Court ruling to strike down the case. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, Ohio overturned the ruling in 2018.

