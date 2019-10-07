President Trump will award the nation’s highest civilian honor this week to Edwin Meese III, a conservative thinker who played a key role in shaping Ronald Reagan’s foreign policy and tax-cut agenda.

The White House said Mr. Meese deserves the Medal of Freedom for his work as a counselor to Reagan and then as U.S. attorney general during the Republican president’s second term. It also cited his work since then to “champion our nation’s founding principles” from the conservative Heritage Foundation, where he serves as a distinguished fellow emeritus.

“As counselor to President Ronald Reagan, Mr. Meese helped to craft a foreign policy strong enough to end the Cold War and played a pivotal role in securing historic tax cuts,” the White House said. “As attorney general, he promoted federalism and the original public understanding of our Constitution.”

