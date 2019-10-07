Is there a “must-have” for President’ Trump’s fans as the 2020 election approaches? Maybe.

His campaign has just released a limited edition poster of Mr. Trump as he would appear in mid-flight, Superman style, one fist raised over his head. It features a shining logo reading “Keep America Great,” the president’s easily recognizable signature, red tie and dark suit, plus a silver “2020” and a refined super-hero style.

It’s pretty nice art, actually.



The poster is priced at $24, was produced in the U.S, is individually hand numbered and is available through DonaldJTrump.com under the “Shop” heading. The site also sells a wide range of Trump fan apparel, yard signs. gifts and other items.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.