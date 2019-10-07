The Trump campaign said Monday that rule changes in dozens of states will keep party delegates in line, turning the convention in North Carolina into a “four-day television commercial” for President Trump instead of a debate among activists.

Campaign officials argued that over the past century, presidents who failed to secure reelection tended to neglect the nuts and bolts of the delegate process at the local and state level. They also chafed at suggestions the effort was designed to stamp out a trio of primary challengers, saying declared foes barely deserve mention and that Mr. Trump’s GOP support is historically strong.

Trump campaign officials pointed to states from coast to coast that have passed “winner-take-all” rules binding their delegates to the top vote-getter in primaries — or, at least, changes that more accurately reflect the share of votes received.

They said under 2016 rules, for instance, a candidate who received only 6% of the GOP vote in Massachusetts could have amassed nearly 25% — or 10 out of 41 — delegates.

Now “that will no longer be the case,” a campaign official said, because the state decided to dole out its delegates more proportionately.

The campaign said a properly executed convention is the single-most important thing the GOP can do to launch Mr. Trump’s sprint to November.

It wants to have Mr. Trump sparring with Democrats from Jan. 1 of the 2020 election year, rather than from Labor Day. And it wants to stave off chicanery on the floor in Charlotte, when the GOP assembles for its convention this August.

“We care about ensuring a pre-determined outcome,” a campaign official said.

Mr. Trump gave the campaign a head start on the nitty-gritty of delegate organization by announcing his reelection bid right after inauguration. He hasn’t stopped campaigning since then, really, and amassed a huge fundraising head start on his potential Democratic foes.

The president is facing an impeachment inquiry by House Democrats, however, and three GOP candidates have launched long-shot primary challenges — former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, former Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois and former Rep. Mark Sanford of South Carolina.

Four states moved to cancel their GOP primaries, prompting the trio to accuse the Trump campaign of “weakness.”

The Trump campaign said the canceled primaries have been overblown, and that tightening up the delegate process is “certainly more impactful than the cancelations.”

“The rules of the party now reflect adequately the will of the voters in the president’s party,” a campaign official said. “This is not being done from a position of weakness.”

