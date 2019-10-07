The Trump administration signed trade agreements with Japan Monday that will eliminate or slash tariffs on $7 billion worth of U.S. farm products and foster digital trade.

The White House said under the deal, Japan will cut its levies on American beef, pork, wheat, cheese, wine and other products. Once implemented, over 90% of U.S. farm imports into Japan will be duty-free or receive preferential tariff treatment.

“These deals are a game-changer for our farmers and our ranchers,” President Trump said at the White House. “We love our farmers and we love our ranchers.”

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Japan is the U.S.’s biggest market in beef, pork and wheat.

The administration said the deal will “boost” $40 billion in existing digital trade between the nations.

“This agreement will benefit trade in innovative products and services where the United States is a worldwide leader, and will ensure that American businesses have a level playing field in areas like video, music, e-books, and software,” the White House said.

Mr. Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe paved the way for Monday’s announcement by signing the “first stage” of a broad trade pact at the U.N. General Assembly in New York last month.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Abe are close friends and golfing buddies. They worked on throughout the year, with Mr. Trump agreeing to delay tough decisions until after Japanese elections this past summer.

Standing among ranchers, Japanese officials and Cabinet members, Mr. Trump said U.S. negotiators will try to follow up their Japan success with a Chinese deal when talks restart Thursday.

“The relationship is very good, whether or not we make a deal I don’t know, but there’s certainly a good possibility,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump boasted that in the meantime, the U.S. is taking in “tens of billions” in tariffs from the Asian superpower.

Asked about Hong Kong, Mr. Trump said he did not agree to stay quiet about protests on the semi-autonomous island to foster trade talks.

He did say the crowds of protesters did appear to be smaller than before, and he reiterated his belief that President Xi Jinping could mediate the situation by meeting with pro-democracy protesters.

“We’d like to see a very humane solution to that,” Mr. Trump said.

