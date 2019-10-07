A mother in Washington state said Sunday that she turned her 17-year-old son to police after finding his plans to cause a deadly school shooting.

“I know a lot of people that go to College Place High School. Their lives would have been forever changed,” Nicole said to CBS Evening News, who reportedly asked to go by only her first name.

“It’s devastating. I know I did all I can do and that I made the right choice,” she added.

Nicole found out about her son’s plot after reading his journal, where he discusses detonating pipe bombs to “blast anyone in sight” and using firearms to “execute survivors.”

He also picked the anniversary of the Columbine massacre — April 20, 2020 — for the shooting.

When asked how she feels about turning her son in, Nicole said, “Like I’ve done something wrong.”

But College Place Police Chief Troy Tomaras applauded her as “very courageous” and said her decision potentially saved countless lives.

“It’s clearly very emotional for her. She loves her son,” he said. “Very courageous, very grateful.”

Nicole said she wasn’t sure whether to make the call because her son said it was a creative writing exercise and that was “just a story”

“Well, he’s plotting to attack and kill people. That’s beyond creative writing. That’s beyond normal,” Chief Tomaras said.

Nicole said she still loves her son and “it wasn’t easy” to turn in her son, who she said has battled depression recently.

“I’m worried about his mental health, and he needs help,” Nicole said, adding he’s safer in custody than in school. “Truth hurts sometimes.”

“It takes a lot to do what I did,” she added.

