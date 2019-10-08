HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - Two trains collided in Ohio leaving two crew members with minor injuries and derailing three train cars.

Officials say one train rear-ended another as it was slowing down causing a derailment early Tuesday in Hamilton.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Southern Corp. says the three rear cars that derailed contained one load of pulpwood and two loads of butane.

Officials say there were no leaks or fires reported.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

