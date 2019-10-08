House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff slammed the Trump administration Tuesday for blocking the congressional testimony of the U.S. ambassador to the European Union who appears to have played a role in President Trump’s recent relations with Ukraine.

Republicans immediately countered by accusing the leading Democrat of misleading the American public with an impeachment inquiry of the president.

The testy back-and-forth came about an hour after the Trump administration blocked Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador, from appearing before lawmakers.

“The failure to produce this witness, the failure to produce these documents, we consider yet additional strong evidence of obstruction of the constitutional functions of Congress,” Mr. Schiff told reporters.

The California Democrat said they were also blocked from getting key text messages they needed to determine whether Mr. Trump used his position to pressure an ally for personal gain.

Republicans, however, defended the administration’s decision to refuse Congress, accusing the Democrats of orchestrating a “kangaroo court.”

“We understand the reason why the State Department decided not to have Ambassador Sondland appear today. It’s based on the unfair and partisan process that Mr. Schiff has been running,” Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said.

Republicans demanded that Democrats release the full testimony of former Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, who met with lawmakers last week, to the public, arguing without it, Americans are only getting a sliver of the story.

“He won’t because it destroys his narrative. It undercuts it. It blows it up,” said Rep. Lee Zeldin, New York Republican.

Mr. Sondland has emerged as a prominent figure in the Ukrainian issue, appearing in text messages released by Democrats discussing the delay of military aid and working with Mr. Volker to get a commitment from the Ukrainians to open an investigation in Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden and his son, Hunter, who had business dealings in the country.

The intelligence committee’s work has become the central point of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

