SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Classes are resuming at a southern Pennsylvania university following a shooting near campus that left a Philadelphia man dead and another critically wounded.

But the hunt for two other Philadelphia men believed to be the shooters is ongoing.

Shippensburg University says all classes and scheduled activities will resume Tuesday, one day after officials there had canceled them “in the best interests of students, faculty and staff.”

Two 20-year-old men are being sought in the shooting, which occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sunday a few blocks away from campus. The university said both men being sought are registered students but were not in class and there’s no indication they were on campus.

State police say the body of 21-year-old Shakur Myers was found near a vehicle and 21-year-old Samir Stevenson was flown to a hospital in critical condition

