JEFFERSON, N.J. (AP) - Prosecutors will seek a psychiatric evaluation for a suspended police lieutenant charged in the shooting death of his estranged wife and the wounding of her boyfriend.

Lt. John Formisano, a 24-year veteran of the Newark force, has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges stemming from the July 14 shooting in Jefferson. But Morris County prosecutors told a judge Monday that they want to see if he’s mentally fit to stand trial.

Authorities say 37-year-old Christine Solaro-Formisano was found dead on her porch and a 40-year-old man was found inside with multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities say the defendant told investigators he was dropping off something for one of his children and “blacked out” when he saw a man in her bedroom.

Formisano is being held in a state psychiatric facility.

