Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Tuesday endorsed former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s 2020 presidential bid, citing his ability to steer the nation away from the “ideological polarization” that is dividing the nation.

Passing on the chance to back fellow California Sen. Kamala Harris in the race, Ms. Feinstein said Mr. Biden will “fight to restore the soul of the nation” and move the national conversation away from the “hateful rhetoric and harmful policies” coming out of the Trump administration.

“In a Congress dominated by ideological polarization, we need a President that will deliver real solutions and has that same steadfast dedication to results,” Ms. Feinstein said in a statement.

“I’ve worked closely with Vice President Biden and I’ve seen firsthand his legislative ability, his statesmanship, and most importantly his moral fortitude,” she said. “By making gun reform one of the pillars of his campaign and policy platform, Joe Biden demonstrates that he clearly recognizes what is needed to keep Americans safe.”

Ms. Feinstein is one of the most senior members of the Senate, serving since 1992.

