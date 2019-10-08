President Trump said Tuesday he prevented his ambassador to the European Union from speaking to Congress because House Democrats are presiding over a “kangaroo court.”

In an 11th-hour move, the administration blocked Gordon D. Sondland from discussing the administration’s Ukraine dealings ahead of a closed-door session on Tuesday morning.

“I would love to send Ambassador Sondland, a really good man and great American, to testify, but unfortunately he would be testifying before a totally compromised kangaroo court, where Republican’s rights have been taken away, and true facts are not allowed out for the public to see,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mr. Sondland was part of a phone-text chain with other diplomats that is at the heart of the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Democrats secured potentially damning texts from another diplomat, Kurt Volker, in which a circle of officials warn the U.S. appeared to be withholding aid from Ukraine in exchange for dirt on former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and his son, Hunter.

Mr. Trump highlighted a message from Mr. Sondland to the other diplomats in which he refutes the existence of any quid pro quo.

SEE ALSO: Democrats accuse Trump of obstruction after Sondland testimony delay

The decision to bar Mr. Sondland from testifying, however, sparked speculation that White House officials would rather accept the ire of Democrats crying “obstruction” than allow the ambassador to offer information.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.