In the last five months, major polls from Politico, CNN, Rasmussen Reports and Monmouth University all confirm that voters cringe over the idea of impeaching President Trump. This week, a Hill/HarrisX poll reveals that Mr. Trump’s approval has hit 49% — the highest ratings the president has received this year and up by 2 percentage points.

“Trump approval climbs to highest level of 2019 approval amid impeachment inquiry,” the poll said.

One expert offers a reason why these positive sentiments for Mr. Trump continue, despite negative news coverage and regular partisan attacks from high-profile Democrats.

“Here’s why Trump’s poll numbers are defying the impeachment mess. A very large number of Americans don’t have high levels of trust and respect for the government, and they’re generally OK with Trump being the junkyard dog who digs it all out,” wrote CNBC political and economic analyst Jake Novak.

“Trump was elected to be the ultimate disruptor and to play that disruptive role as much as possible. ‘Drain the swamp’ wasn’t just a campaign slogan, but a visceral feeling against establishment Washington in every way. Millions of Americans who voted for Trump and still support him chose him precisely because he is nasty, breaks the rules, and shows little respect for the political establishment at every level,” Mr. Novak continued.

“This is Donald Trump’s brand. Comedian Dennis Miller put it as succinctly as possible with a Facebook post where he simply wrote: ‘The simple fact is that if Trump was vaguely presidential he wouldn’t be president.’ “

