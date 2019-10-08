The Trump administration on Tuesday blocked a top U.S. diplomat from testifying in the Democrats’ impeachment probe.

Gordon D. Sondland, the United States ambassador to the European Union was stopped from discussing the administration’s Ukraine dealings ahead of a scheduled closed-door hearing Tuesday morning.

The move marks the first test for Democrats as they seek to compel witness testimony about whether President Trump sought to withhold military aid in exchange for Ukraine leaders investigating political rival Joseph R. Biden.

Democrats have repeatedly threatened to bring obstruction of justice as an impeachment article if the White House blocks key testimony.

The White House decision to block Mr. Sondland’s testimony came only hours before he was set toappear.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.