Hillary Clinton may see if the third time is a charm for presidential campaigns — if President Trump “tempts” her.

The former secretary of state sent a warning shot across the bow at Mr. Trump on Tuesday after he joked that she was a better candidate than “über left Elizabeth Warren.”

“I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting ‘C’ Subpoena!”

Mrs. Clinton’s response: “Don’t tempt me. Do your job.”

The Democrat’s rejoinder comes less than one week after she acknowledged the “devastating” nature of her 2016 loss to Mr. Trump and the opinion that she miscalculated with a “too serious” campaign persona.

“It was devastating as it was, I know, for the McCain family and your family [with Jon Huntsman in 2012],” she said Wednesday during an interview on “The View.” “I’m a serious person but I’m also a fun person, but I think I probably came across as too serious.

“I really believed that my job, especially as a woman and the first woman to go as far as I did, that I had to help people feel good about a woman in the Oval Office, a woman commander in chief, and so I may have overcorrected a little bit because sometimes people say, ‘well why can’t you be like that?’ or ‘why weren’t you like that?’”

She added that “unprecedented events” involving Russia’s meddling into the election also played a factor in her loss.

The Trump-Clinton exchange came a day after a Rassmussen Reports poll found that a rematch of the 2016 presidential election would be tied.



According to the conservative-leaning pollster, Mr. Trump and Mrs. Clinton each would get 45% of the vote, though Rassmussen also noted that the overwhelming majority of voters don’t want Mrs. Clinton to make a third presidential bid.

