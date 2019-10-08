A majority of voters say it’s fine for the House to investigate President Trump, but they do not believe he should actually be impeached, according to the latest poll Tuesday from Quinnipiac University.

Support for impeachment actually ticked down a couple percentage points in the new poll, compared to Quinnipiac’s previous survey last week, from 47% to 45%. Meanwhile, opposition to impeachment rose from 47% to 49%.

That’s still higher than the 37% support Quinnipiac found Sept. 25, before Democrats’ impeachment inquiry got fully underway. And the poll said a majority of those surveyed approve of Democrats’ inquiry.

The key swing group is independents, who are slightly in favor of the investigation but slightly opposed to actually taking the step of impeachment itself.

Republicans are adamantly opposed, with just 6% backing impeachment, while Democrats are mostly in favor, at 85%.

“Despite a week of blistering partisan exchanges, the sound and fury over whistleblowers and impeachment, the needle hardly moves,” said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy. “The country remains closely divided on whether to impeach and remove President Trump from office, and his base remains granite solid.”

The poll also tested Democratic presidential candidates and found Sen. Elizabeth Warren still holding a lead nationally, with 29% support among primary voters. She was trailed by former Vice President Joseph R. Biden at 26% and Sen. Bernard Sanders at 16%. No other candidate topped 4%, the pollsters said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.