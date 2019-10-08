TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran is urging Turkey not to go ahead with an attack on Syrian Kurds following President Trump’s decision to abandon the Kurdish fighters ahead of the expected Turkish incursion into northeastern Syria.

Iranian state TV reported Tuesday that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, to express Tehran’s opposition to the anticipated Turkish operation.

Zarif urged Turkey to respect Syria’s integrity and sovereignty.

Iran, Turkey and Russia have been working together as part of the so-called Astana group on the Syrian civil war, talks that have run parallel to U.N. efforts to find a solution to the conflict.

Trump this week declared that U.S. troops will step aside for an expected Turkish attack on the Syrian Kurds, longtime U.S. allies against the Islamic State group.

