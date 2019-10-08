Despite signs he’s slipping from clear front-runner status, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden holds a 12-point lead over Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, according to a survey finalized on Monday.

Mr. Biden had the support of 33% of potential Democratic primary voters and caucus-goers, and was followed by Ms. Warren of Massachusetts at 21% and Sen. Bernard Sanders at 19%, according to the Morning Consult poll.

The numbers were essentially unchanged compared to last week, amid the Sanders campaign’s announcement late Friday that the Vermont senator had suffered a heart attack.

Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California was next at 6%, followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, at 5%, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas and entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 3% apiece, and Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey at 2%.

The survey is a contrast to the latest Real Clear Poltics average of recent polling, which shows Mr. Biden leading Ms. Warren by less than a percentage point.

The survey of 16,529 registered voters who said they might vote in a Democratic primary or caucus was taken from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point.

