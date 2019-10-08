Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden on Tuesday released a $750 billion higher education plan that includes two free years of community college for Americans and special student debt forgiveness benefits for people who engage in public service.

Mr. Biden’s proposal includes a federal-state program to provide free community college for two years to anyone, including adults and young illegal immigrant “Dreamers.”

He would also create a new program that would provide $10,000 of student debt relief for every year that someone participates in national or community service in a school, government, or another nonprofit setting, up to five years.

Mr. Biden would also eliminate federal student loan payments and interest for people who make $25,000 or less per year, and cap student loan payments at 5% of discretionary income above $25,000, down from the current 10% for recent loans.

The plan is less ambitious than the higher education proposals from some of Mr. Biden’s top rivals for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont has proposed providing free undergraduate tuition at public colleges and universities and eliminating all student debt in the U.S.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has proposed eliminating tuition at public colleges and wants to cancel student debt for more than 95% of affected Americans.

Mr. Biden’s proposal also includes billions of dollars of investments into Historically Black Colleges and Universities and other minority-serving institutions through grants and other programs, $50 billion for workforce training programs, and $8 billion for community college facility and technology improvements.

