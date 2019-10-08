NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - A judge is giving prosecutors two months to file criminal charges or drop criminal allegations against a licensed physical therapist accused of sexual contact with a person in his office.

Michel Rantissi Jr.’s defense attorney, David Chesnoff, accused police on Tuesday of a rush to judgment ahead of Rantissi’s arrest last week on sexual assault and lewdness charges.

Rantissi appeared with Chesnoff in court in North Las Vegas, where police issued a statement Saturday saying investigators were looking for more possible victims.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the 46-year-old Rantissi has had an active state physical therapy license since May 2003 and no disciplinary action against him by the Nevada Physical Therapy Board.

