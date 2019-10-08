Most Americans say that Congress was correct to open an inquiry into whether President Trump committed impeachable offenses, with support increasing significantly compared to several months ago, according to a poll released on Tuesday.

Fifty-eight percent said they think Congress should have opened an impeachment inquiry, compared to 38% who said Congress should not have, according to the Washington Post-Schar poll.

In an ABC-Post survey from July, the numbers were essentially flipped: 37% said they thought Congress should begin impeachment proceedings, compared to 59% who said they didn’t think so.

Among all respondents in the new poll, 49% said the House should vote to remove Mr. Trump from office, while 6% said they support starting the inquiry but not the vote to remove the president from office.

House Democrats recently announced they were formalizing their impeachment inquiry, in the wake of a whistleblower report alleging that Mr. Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, a top contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, and his son Hunter.

Thirty-two percent of respondents said that Mr. Trump’s request during a July phone call asking Mr. Zelensky to investigate Mr. Biden and his son was appropriate, compared to 62% who said it was inappropriate.

Mr. Trump has called the phone call with Mr. Zelensky “perfect” and has said he’s less concerned about Mr. Biden’s campaign than he is about corruption. He has raised questions about Hunter Biden’s business interests in Ukraine and China.

A plurality, 49% to 44%, said they approve of how congressional Democrats have handled the impeachment inquiry. By a 56% to 33% margin, respondents said they disapprove of how congressional Republicans have responded to the impeachment inquiry.

The survey of 1,007 adults was taken Oct. 1-6 and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

