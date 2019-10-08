NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a man accused of massacring four homeless men in New York City is a suspect in a non-fatal attack that occurred about a week earlier.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea told reporters Tuesday that Randy Santos is under investigation for assaulting another homeless man who was sleeping on a bench along Manhattan’s West Side Highway.

He said police located a security video showing Santos near the area at the time of the attack.

Prosecutors say Santos stalked through Manhattan’s Chinatown killing sleeping homeless men with a metal rod early Saturday.

A fifth man injured during the rampage remains hospitalized.

Santos did not enter a plea to murder and attempted murder charges at an initial court appearance. He was ordered held without bail.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.