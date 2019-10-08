SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) - A man accused of killing another man in a Rhode Island parking lot in 2017 has been sentenced to serve seven years in prison.

Alexander Brown, of Hopkinton, pleaded no contest to one count of involuntary manslaughter as a part of a plea deal with prosecutors in court Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was charged in the death of John Gardiner after officials found the victim unconscious outside Midway Pizza in Westerly in July 2017.

Prosecutors say the two men got into an altercation outside of the pizza shop that resulted in Brown striking the 49-year-old, causing him to fall and hit his head on the asphalt.

Brown later told police he hit Gardiner out of self-defense.

The judge sentenced Brown to 20 years, with seven to serve and the rest suspended without probation.

