First Lady Melania Trump has broken ground on a “tennis pavilion” at the White House, saying it will provide a serene place for first families to “relax and unwind.”

The pavilion, which will be funded by private donations, is “fueled by Mrs. Trump’s respect for classical architecture, along with her passion to provide a functional recreational area for all First Families to enjoy,” the White House said Tuesday.

The White House said the pavilion utilizes the historic Children’s Garden, compliments the architecture of the Executive Mansion and draws on inspiration from both the East and West wings.

“As we break ground on the new tennis pavilion, it is a great honor to share this moment alongside the many talented individuals and craftsmen involved in bringing it to fruition,” Mrs. Trump said. “Architectural inspiration for the pavilion is drawn from the White House, with the end goal of the new structure on the south lawn complementing and contributing to the People’s house. It is my hope that this private space will function as a place to gather and spend leisure time for First Families.”

