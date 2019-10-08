OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) - Police in Mississippi arrested and placed a 73-year-old woman in handcuffs who they say harassed a city tree trimmer, screaming at him to stop cutting limbs off of live oaks.

The Sun Herald reports Diane Stevenson was charged with disorderly conduct following an argument at Fort Maurepas Park in Ocean Springs last week.

The police report says a public works’ employee told his supervisor a woman approached him on the job and began screaming about him trimming trees.

Stevenson contends she was calm and polite, asking why he was cutting limbs from adolescent live oaks.

The supervisor alerted police and Stevenson says she asked officers to confirm with the employee that no altercation had taken place.

Officers say she then started walking away and ignored orders to turn over identification.

