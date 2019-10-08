The Democratic National Committee on Tuesday announced the fifth debate of the party’s 2020 presidential nomination race is slated for next month in Georgia.

The DNC said MSNBC and The Washington Post will be teaming up to host the event, which will be held Nov. 20.

The debate format, venue and moderators will be announced later on, the DNC said.

In order to qualify for the debate, candidates will have to receive at least 3% support in four approved polls or 5% support in two polls out of the early primary states, and have at least 165,000 individual donors, including 600 unique donors in at least 20 states.

The deadline for qualifying is Nov. 13.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.