The White House informed congressional leaders Tuesday that President Trump won’t cooperate with Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

In a letter, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone said House leaders are running a partisan, unfair inquiry and they “seek to overturn the results of the 2016 election and deprive the American people of the President they have freely chosen.”

“Never before in our history has the House of Representatives — under the control of either political party — taken the American people down the dangerous path you seem determined to pursue,” the letter says. “Put simply, you seek to overturn the results of the 2016 election and deprive the American people of the President they have freely chosen.”

“Your highly partisan and unconstitutional effort threatens grave and lasting damage to our democratic institutions, to our system of free elections, and to the American people,” Mr. Cipollone wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the committee chairmen leading the impeachment charge: Reps. Adam Schiff of California, Eliot Engel of New York and Elijah Cummings of Maryland.

The eight-page letter is the most scathing and thorough rebuttal to date to the Democrats’ inquiry, which centers on whether Mr. Trump withheld military aid to solicit dirt on a 2020 political rival, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, in his interactions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The White House said the administration was transparent in releasing the text of the July 25 call with Mr. Zelensky, and yet Democrats haven’t take political accountability for their inquiry by taking a vote to launch it.

Even as they demanded a roll call, administration officials refused to “speculate” on whether Mr. Trump would suddenly comply with Democrats’ demands.

They said the letter is intended to highlight flaws that make cooperation impossible, given the weight of the standoff and its potential ramifications for future presidents.

Administration officials said House Republicans in the minority have been denied the ability to subpoena people and gather their own information, flouting the adversarial system of justice. They pointed to Democrats who felt the Clinton impeachment of the late 1990s was too one-sided.

They also said the president should be able to question witnesses amid the House inquiry, even if the Senate is the chamber tasked with trying and potentially removing the president.

Mr. Cipollone noted the White House subsequently learned that Mr. Schiff, chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, received a tip-off from the whistleblower before a complaint was even filed.

For those reasons and more, he told Democratic leaders, “President Trump and his administration reject your baseless, unconstitutional efforts to overturn the democratic process.”

“Your unprecedented actions have left the president with no choice,” Mr. Cipollone said. “In order to fulfill his duties to the American people, the Constitution, the executive branch, and all future occupants of the office of the presidency, President Trump and his administration cannot participate in your partisan and unconstitutional inquiry under these circumstances.”

