By - Associated Press - Tuesday, October 8, 2019

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire are investigating the death of a child who was at a Manchester motel.

Police said they responded to the Econo Lodge at about 6 p.m. Monday for a medical emergency involving the child.

The child was brought to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

The Manchester Police Department and Hillsborough County Attorney’s office are working to determine the cause of death. An autopsy was scheduled Tuesday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide