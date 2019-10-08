Russia’s information warfare campaign on social media in the U.S. extended far beyond the outcome of the 2016 presidential campaign, according to a report released Tuesday by the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The committee determined that Russia’s targeting of the 2016 presidential election was part of a “vastly more complex and strategic assault on the United States than was initially understood,” according to the report.

The Russians wanted to continue to “sow discord in American politics and society” well after Election Day in 2016, it said.

The findings were contained in the second volume of the committee’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Russian meddling in the election, including troll farms that spun out propaganda on social media, contributed to allegations that President Trump’s campaign colluded with the Kremlin to rig the election. The allegations were not substantiated by special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

The report upheld the original intelligence community assessment that Russia, thorough the St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency (IRA), attempted to affect the 2016 election by hurting Hillary Clinton and helping Donald Trump.

But the Russian effort went much further.

“The committee found that the IRA’s information warfare campaign was broad in scope and entailed objectives beyond the results of the 2016 presidential election,” the report said.

