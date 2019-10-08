Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is curbing his normally outspoken political activism when it comes to issues related to China.

Mr. Kerr told reporters this week that protests in Hong Kong are too “bizarre” for him to offer commentary despite his regular interjections on President Trump, gun control legislation, and a host of other political issues.

“It’s a really bizarre international story and a lot of us don’t know what to make of it. It’s something I’m reading about, just like everybody is,” he said. “But I’m not going to comment further than that.”

The NBA coach’s silence comes in the wake of the league’s decision to apologize to Beijing for a “Fight for Freedom” tweet by Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.

“While Daryl has made it clear that his tweet does not represent the Rockets or the NBA, the values of the league support individuals educating themselves and sharing their views on matters important to them,” NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass said in a statement released Monday. “We have great respect for the history and culture of China and hope that sports and the NBA can be used as a unifying force to bridge cultural divides and bring people together.”

Mr. Kerr’s silence stunned the reporters so much that their reaction elicited another response from him.

“You’re not used to me saying that, are you? No comment,” he reiterated. “You’re all stunned.”

Stunned, no. Surprised? Somewhat,” responded NBC Sports reporter Monte Poole on Tuesday. “He urges Americans to vote. He believes President Trump is an aspiring dictator. The bullseye in Kerr’s circle of social concern is his staunch advocacy for national gun control, a stance formed from personal tragedy. … This is the real bag of vipers … the financial partnership between the NBA and China. Or, should we say, the powers that be in China.”

Steve Kerr didn’t have much to say on the on the Daryl Morey-China situation. Called it “bizarre” pic.twitter.com/onoBJjrDdI — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) October 8, 2019

