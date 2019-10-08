The Supreme Court appeared hesitant Tuesday to rule the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LGBT employees against discrimination in the workplace.

The justices seemed divided down ideological lines, with Justice Neil M. Gorsuch swinging between both sides. He acknowledged the LGBT advocates had good arguments over the law’s text, but asked if it should be up to the legislature to resolve issues related to societal pressure.

“The question is the matter of the judicial role and modesty,” Justice Gorsuch said.

The lawyers for a series of LGBT employees, who say they were fired from their jobs based on their sexual orientation and gender identity, asked the Supreme Court to rule that the law does, in fact, cover sexual orientation in its Title VII ban on employment discrimination based on sex.

The court has also been asked to add “gender identity” as a protected class.

The cases dealing with the Civil Rights Act are some of the biggest facing the justices in a term that is already shaping up to be momentous.

One of the advocates in Tuesday’s battle is the estate of Donald Zarda, a skydiving instructor who was fired from his job in 2010 after he revealed his homosexuality to a customer.

The customer later reported the interaction to Zarda’s boss. Zarda said he was fired because of the incident, though the company, Altitude Express, denies the allegation.

Zarda died in a skydiving mishap in 2014, but his sister is fighting the case on behalf of his estate against his former employer.

Zarda won at the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which overturned its own precedent and decided that the Civil Rights Act did cover discrimination based on sexual orientation.

Altitude Express appealed. It told the Supreme Court that the 2nd Circuit broke not only with its own previous rulings but also with decades of precedent in other appeals courts. The company said it’s up to Congress to rewrite the law.

The Trump administration agrees with Altitude Express and in briefs filed in August, the Justice Department argued that Congress was clear on what it intended in discrimination law and that didn’t include sexual orientation. Solicitor General Noel Francisco said Congress can, of course, rewrite the law to expand the categories of discrimination.

Congress has considered a number of bills to do just that, and all of them have failed. Mr. Francisco said businesses can offer their own guarantees but the court would be overstepping if it created the right on its own.

Gerald Bostock is another employee whose case is before the justices. Mr. Bostock says Clayton County, Georgia, fired him from his job as a child welfare service coordinator after the court system learned he was homosexual and played in a gay sports league. The court system says he was fired because he mismanaged funds.

The third case the justices heard Tuesday deals with gender identity, which may not match a person’s sex.

Thomas Rost, a devout Christian who owns a funeral home, fired a funeral director who maintained a male gender identity for six years at work and then started presenting as a woman.

Mr. Rost argued that was a problem for his business, which had a long-standing dress code for men and a different dress code for women. He said a reversal could be jarring for grieving families and that a funeral director’s chief role is to blend into the background.

