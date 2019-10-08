The Trump administration declared victory Tuesday in its brief dispute with the Minneapolis arena and the city government over security costs for a planned rally.
Campaign manager Brad Parscale posted to Twitter a brief statement saying that the Target Center “has backed off canceling the contract” as it had threatened to do so if the Trump campaign didn’t pay more than $530,000 — more than 26 times what President Barack Obama had paid for a 2009 rally.
Mr. Parscale said the Trump campaign had upheld “the original agreement” and “has not agreed to pay any additional funds.”
On Monday, Mr. Parscale had blamed the security-cost dispute on Mayor Jacob Frey, whom the campaign dubbed a “radical leftist.” Earlier Tuesday, Mr. Frey seemed to have backed the arena, writing on Twitter: “Yawn… Welcome to Minneapolis where we pay our bills, we govern with integrity, and we love all of our neighbors.”
But later in the afternoon, Mr. Parscale said in a tweet attached to the statement that the Trump campaign was “looking forward to seeing you Thursday. It is going to be huge!”
