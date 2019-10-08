The Trump administration declared victory Tuesday in its brief dispute with the Minneapolis arena and the city government over security costs for a planned rally.

Campaign manager Brad Parscale posted to Twitter a brief statement saying that the Target Center “has backed off canceling the contract” as it had threatened to do so if the Trump campaign didn’t pay more than $530,000 — more than 26 times what President Barack Obama had paid for a 2009 rally.

The arena in Minneapolis is fully approved. Looking forward to seeing you Thursday. It is going to be huge! pic.twitter.com/7fjF41gyoD — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 8, 2019

Mr. Parscale said the Trump campaign had upheld “the original agreement” and “has not agreed to pay any additional funds.”

On Monday, Mr. Parscale had blamed the security-cost dispute on Mayor Jacob Frey, whom the campaign dubbed a “radical leftist.” Earlier Tuesday, Mr. Frey seemed to have backed the arena, writing on Twitter: “Yawn… Welcome to Minneapolis where we pay our bills, we govern with integrity, and we love all of our neighbors.”

But later in the afternoon, Mr. Parscale said in a tweet attached to the statement that the Trump campaign was “looking forward to seeing you Thursday. It is going to be huge!”

