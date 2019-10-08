A top adviser to President Trump’s reelection campaign on Tuesday said House Democrats are hesitant to hold an actual floor vote on impeachment because they know it could hurt their vulnerable members.

“It’s the Democrats just crafting this false narrative behind closed doors where they’re pushing this out to the public in terms of talking about [an] impeachment inquiry, yet they won’t even hold a House floor vote because they know that politically it could be a disaster for these moderate Democrats in Trump districts,” Mercedes Schlapp, a Trump campaign adviser and former White House spokeswoman, said on Fox Business Network.

“So it really is a challenge, I think, for the Democrats,” she said.

Some recent polling has shown that Americans are moving toward supporting an impeachment inquiry against Mr. Trump.

But voters in competitive House districts are a different story, according to new polling from the firm Public Opinion Strategies conducted for House Republicans’ campaign arm.

The survey tested impeachment questions with 800 registered voters in 95 congressional districts, 55 of them held by Democrats and considered Republican “targets” and 40 of them held by Republicans and considered Democratic targets. Politico first reported on the poll.

More than two-thirds of voters said Democrats’ impeachment push was more about politics and that they should be more concerned about addressing issues of the day.

A generic “anti-impeachment GOP candidate” also held a 50% to 42% advantage over a “pro-impeachment Democrat” in the survey.

And among voters in the 31 congressional districts that Mr. Trump carried and are represented by Democrats in Congress, 62% said the president’s July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that prompted a whistleblower complaint was not an impeachable offense.

The whistleblower alleged that Mr. Trump improperly tried to pressure Mr. Zelensky into investigating former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and his son — a charge the president has denied.

“Congressional Democrats who represent Trump districts appear to be in a precarious position here, as their voters clearly side against impeachment and are much more willing to vote for a GOP candidate opposing impeachment than a Democrat supporting it,” pollster Neil Newhouse wrote in a polling memo.

The survey was conducted from Oct. 1-3 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.46%.

