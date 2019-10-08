NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - Yale University police are investigating after a swastika above the word “Trump” was painted on the steps of the Ivy League school’s law school.

WVIT-TV reports that that graffiti at Yale Law School was discovered last weekend, and has already been removed. It was painted on the steps of a side entrance.

Law school spokeswoman Debra Kroszner in a statement said “the Law School has zero tolerance for discrimination or harassment of any kind, and symbols of hate have no place on our campus or in our society.”

Campus officials say anyone with information about the graffiti should contact the law school or campus police.

