Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey responded to President Trump Tuesday after the president threatened to sue the city over their security fees for his upcoming rally.

Mr. Trump took to Twitter Tuesday to slam the “lightweight mayor” for “hurting the great police and other wonderful supporters.”

“72,000 ticket requests already,” he claimed. “Dump Frey and [Rep. Ilhan] Omar! Make America Great Again!”

Mr. Frey, a member of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, responded an hour later.

“Yawn… Welcome to Minneapolis where we pay our bills, we govern with integrity, and we love all of our neighbors,” the 38-year-old mayor said.

Mr. Trump’s re-election campaign blasted Minneapolis and The Target Center, where Trump was to speak.

They also criticized Mr. Frey in a press release Monday, claiming Mr. Frey’s administration requested $500,000 before Mr. Trump’s scheduled Thursday speech in Minnesota.

In the statement, campaign manager Brad Parscale said the request was “an outrageous abuse of power by a liberal mayor trying to deny the rights of his own city’s residents just because he hates the President!”

Mr. Trump tweeted Tuesday morning: “Someone please tell the Radical Left Mayor of Minneapolis that he can’t price out Free Speech. Probably illegal!”

Mr. Frey replied on Twitter: “Someone tell the President of the United States that he can afford to help pay for the extra time our officers will be putting in while he’s in town.”

The mayor’s reply follows reports that Mr. Trump’s campaign still owes multiple cities money for rally security costs.

