BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) - The state attorney general’s office has filed two more misdemeanor charges against the top prosecutor in central Nebraska’s Custer County.

Court records show Custer County Attorney Steven Bowers already was charged with official misconduct. The new charges were filed Sept. 27 and modified last week: obstructing government operations and oppression under color of office.

Bowers and his attorney have declined to comment about the case or respond to questions. The records don’t show that Bowers has entered a plea to any of the charges, but his attorney has been filing motions asking the court to toss out the case.

A motions hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.

The filings don’t specify what led the attorney general’s office to charge Bowers. The charge of official misconduct alleges that Bowers “engaged in dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation to the Custer County District Court” regarding one man’s case but doesn’t say precisely what Bowers did.

The attorney general’s office has declined to comment.

