COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Democratic Party’s national leader and five of its presidential candidates will highlight the Ohio Democratic Party’s annual state dinner.

State Democrats say Sunday’s dinner at the Greater Columbus Convention Center will feature national chairman Tom Perez and candidates Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj), Julian Castro, Amy Klobuchar (KLOH’-buh-shar), Tom Steyer and Tim Ryan. The first four of those are among 12 contenders set to debate Oct. 15 at nearby Otterbein University.

Ryan, a congressman from Youngstown, Ohio, didn’t qualify for that debate.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign announced Tuesday he will return to Ohio two weeks after the debate for an Oct. 31 Columbus visit.

Republican Donald Trump carried Ohio in 2016, after Democrat Barack Obama won the state twice.

