Swing-district voters in New York, Oklahoma and Utah are more likely to oppose the House impeachment effort than favor it and wish Democrats would focus on “kitchen-table” issues instead, according to polling from America First Policies, a nonprofit that is working to reelect President Trump.

The results, compiled by GOP pollster Wes Anderson, are intended to make the case that impeachment is a political loser for vulnerable Democrats in key districts.

Voters oppose impeachment by a margin of 11 percentage points in Rep. Max Rose’s district in New York, 9 points in Rep. Kendra Horn’s district in Oklahoma and by 13 points in Rep. Ben McAdams’s district in Utah, according to the poll of registered voters.

These lawmakers played a key role in flipping control of the House to Democrats in the mid-term elections.

They’re also key targets for Trump allies looking to highlight the political tightrope that centrist Democrats must walk, as the House gathers documents and testimony on Mr. Trump’s interactions with Ukraine.

The president’s allies say Democrats in swing districts are abandoning their pledge to work in a bipartisan fashion on bread-and-butter issues.

“This witch-hunt is obstructing progress on an America First agenda, including better trade deals, stronger border security, more funding for our troops and all the issues that will make a difference to everyday Americans,” said Brian O. Walsh, president of American First Policies.

He said the nonprofit is “mobilizing conservatives in important districts to make certain we hold members accountable and let them know it’s time to end the witch-hunt, oppose impeachment and get back to the work of the American people.”

House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry centers on whether Mr. Trump withheld military aid in exchange for dirt on a 2020 Democratic foe — former Vice President Joseph R. Biden — and his son, Hunter Biden, who had business ties in Ukraine.

The poll finds voters want House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to focus on issues like improving the economy and lowering health care costs, instead of impeachment, by a wide margin, ranging from 15 to 20 points in the trio of district polled.

It also suggests voters are open to the administration’s decision to reach out to other countries in taking a second look at factors influencing the last presidential election.

Specially, America First’s pollsters asked voters: “Do you agree or disagree with the following statement: The Trump administration should work with foreign governments to investigate corruption and meddling in the 2016 election?”

Voters in Oklahoma’s 5th congressional district said yes, 45 percentage points to 37, New York’s 11th congressional district favored it, 50-41, while Utah’s 4th congressional district split, 41-41, on the question.

The Washington Times reached out to each of the House Democrats cited in the polling. Mr. Rose’s office said it would be unable to comment, due to the Yom Kippur holiday, while the others have not responded.

