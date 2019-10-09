Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang has qualified for next month’s Democratic presidential debate, his campaign said Tuesday.

Mr. Yang’s campaign said a Quinnipiac poll that put him at 3% support was the fourth and final poll he needed to make it onto the debate stage.

Candidates have to register at least 3% support in four qualifying polls, or 5% support in two qualifying early state polls, to meet the polling threshold for the fifth debate, which will take place in Georgia.

They also have to prove they’ve gotten contributions from 165,000 individual donors, a threshold Mr. Yang’s campaign says he had already surpassed.

It appears that seven other candidates have also met the polling and fundraising requirements to make next month’s debate: Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden; Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana; Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California; Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont; billionaire activist Tom Steyer; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Twelve candidates are set to participate in next week’s debate in Ohio. The four additional candidates are former housing secretary Julián Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas.

