Arnold Schwarzenegger says he can imagine a day where abandons his Republican roots and votes for Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The man who made “Pumping Iron” famous may soon be pumping up the presidential campaign of the Massachusetts Democrat with his support.

“I could,” Mr. Schwarzenegger replied Monday when asked about supporting the Democrat by radio host Howard Stern.

“I would just have to see what her program is, what her vision is for the future of America because I think the most important thing is we keep America No. 1,” the former California governor said, the Daily Mail reported.

Mr. Schwarzenegger said one of his early sticking points with Mr. Trump in 2016 was the billionaire’s support for the coal industry.

“I told [Trump] before the election in 2016, I said, ‘Look, I would love to endorse you, but I can’t because I worked too hard on environmental issues and you tried to bring coal back,” he said. “This is like bringing Blockbusters back.”

