Sen. Bernard Sanders on Tuesday said he plans to change the “nature” of his presidential campaign after suffering a recent heart attack.

“I think we’re going to change the nature of the campaign a bit, make sure that I have the strength to do what I have to do,” Mr. Sanders told reporters outside his home in Vermont.

“Well, probably not doing four rallies a day,” he said when asked what he meant by “change the nature.”

The Sanders campaign disclosed on Friday that the senator had suffered a heart attack, after he left the campaign trail to undergo surgery for a blocked artery.

“Everything that happens every day weighs on how people feel about you,” Mr. Sanders, 78, said when asked if the recent health scare and his age would weigh into voters’ decisions moving forward. “You look at the totality of who a candidate is.”

“If I’ve ever believed that we need a political revolution, I believe it more today,” he said. “So I am extremely motivated in this fight to deal with all of the issues we have been fighting for.”

Mr. Sanders raised $25.3 million in the third quarter, setting the pace for the 2020 Democratic presidential field, but he has found himself looking up at both Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden in much of the recent public polling on the race.

