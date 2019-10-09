BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The Billings police chief says two officers fired several shots and injured a suspect after stopping a pickup truck connected to an earlier burglary.

Chief Rich St. John says the 30-year-old suspect was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

St. John says three officers had surrounded the pickup at a gas station parking lot early Wednesday when the suspect started ramming their cars. An officer who was in his car was injured and two officers who were outside their vehicles fired at the suspect. The two officers are on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

One police car was likely totaled and the other two were severely damaged.

St. John did not identify the suspect, but said he has a criminal record and was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen a few days ago.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.