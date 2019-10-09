NEW DELHI (AP) - Chinese President Xi Jinping is coming to India for a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said Wednesday that Xi and Modi would meet in the southern coast city of Chennai on Oct. 11 and 12 to “exchange views on deepening” the two countries’ development.

Xi and Modi last met one-on-one in Wuhan, China, in April 2018.

The discussion comes weeks after China supported Pakistan in raising the issue of Kashmir, a Himalayan region claimed by both Pakistan and India, in a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York regarding India’s August move stripping India-administered Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status.

The Press Trust of India reports that ahead of Xi’s visit Indian security forces have detained 10 Tibetan activists near Chennai.

