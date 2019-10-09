EVARTS, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky say a special education teacher was arrested for being drunk in the parking lot of his workplace.

News outlets report Matthew Hubbard was charged Tuesday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.

Arrest citations say Harlan County deputies found Hubbard in the parking lot of Evarts Elementary School. The citation says Hubbard’s speech was slurred and he smelled of alcohol. It says he refused a sobriety test.

Harlan County schools superintendent says Hubbard worked at Evarts for two months and has been suspended pending the outcome of his case.

It’s unclear whether Hubbard has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

