President Trump on Wednesday said the official who blew the whistle on his interactions with Ukraine is politically conflicted and that he or she “should be exposed and questioned properly.”

Mr. Trump was responding to reports that the whistleblower had a “professional relationship” with one of his potential 2020 Democratic rivals.

The president is fuming over the whistleblower’s disclosures about a July 25 phone call, in which Mr. Trump asked Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky for help in investigating former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, his political rival, and his son Hunter.

“The Whistleblower’s facts have been so incorrect about my ‘no pressure’ conversation with the Ukrainian President, and now the conflict of interest and involvement with a Democrat Candidate, that he or she should be exposed and questioned properly,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

“The Whistleblower’s lawyer is a big Democrat,” he added, although the whistleblower’s attorneys have publicly highlighted conservative-leaning clients they’ve represented.

“The Whistleblower has ties to one of my DEMOCRAT OPPONENTS. Why does the ICIG allow this scam to continue?” Mr. Trump tweeted, referring to the inspector general for the intelligence community.

Democrats say they’re worried about Mr. Trump’s push to expose the whistleblower.

They say the person is entitled to anonymity and demonstrated credibility by accurately summarizing three key points from the Zelensky call.

The White House says the entire impeachment inquiry is a sham because Mr. Trump and his Republican allies have been boxed out of the process. It sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Tuesday saying it refuses to cooperate with the inquiry.

