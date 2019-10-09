GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A former Montana tribal police officer who stole $40,000 from a youth diversion program has been sentenced to six months in prison.

Willard Wilson White III was sentenced Wednesday and ordered to pay restitution in addition more than $18,000 in back taxes. The 44-year-old Glasgow man pleaded guilty in June to wire fraud and income tax evasion.

Prosecutors say White approached the Fort Peck Law and Justice Committee in 2015 with a proposal for a program to help Assiniboine (uh-SINN’-uh-boyn) and Sioux tribal youth avoid incarceration. Within a month, he had spent all of the program’s funds on himself without providing any services.

U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme says White’s crimes violated the trust placed in him as a law enforcement officer and hurt taxpayers and Fort Peck children.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.