A former White House adviser who focused on Russia is expected to meet with three House committees behind closed doors Monday as part of Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

That’s according to an official working on the impeachment inquiry who requested anonymity to discuss the confidential meeting.

Fiona Hill left the White House earlier this year. As an adviser to President Donald Trump, she traveled to Russia in April to meet with several officials, including President Vladimir Putin’s foreign affairs adviser.

The impeachment probe is focused on Trump’s interactions with Ukraine. In a July call, he asked Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskiy to investigate the family of political rival Joe Biden and to probe Ukraine’s role in the 2016 U.S. election.

